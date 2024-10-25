Commissioner reviews progress on Hyderabad motorway, Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge projects

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday presided over a high level meeting to review the progress of the M-6 Motorway (Sukkur-Hyderabad) and Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge projects.

The meeting aimed to expedite the completion of these vital projects, crucial for Sindh's development.

Abbasi emphasized that the M-6 Motorway and Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge are essential for Sindh's progress, stated that we are committed to completing these projects efficiently, ensuring timely completion and maximizing economic benefits to the people adding that the 306-kilometer M-6 Motorway will connect Sukkur to Hyderabad, significantly enhancing Sindh's transportation infrastructure.

The Commissioner directed officials to resolve land acquisition issues in certain talukas of Khairpur in collaboration with the Survey Department.

He also instructed survey department officials to present records regarding land acquisition in the next meeting.

Abbasi warned that no compromises would be made on the quality of work for the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge, promising strict action against those responsible for delays.

The bridge will resolve long-standing connectivity issues between the two districts, facilitating travel.

Among others Additional Commissioner-I, Muhammad Aamir Ansari, Additional Commissioner- II Muhammad Hajan Ujjan, Project Director Sukkur Motorway Ikhlaq Nabi Dayo, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr. M.B. Raja Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Syed Ahmed Fawad, and Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Syed Muhammad Ali, attended the meeting.