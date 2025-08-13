Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Progress On Key Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzeb Awan on Wednesday presided

over a meeting and reviewed the progress of various initiatives across the

division.

The meeting focused on the launch of Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority

(PERA) Force, enforcement of sugar prices, performance of price control

magistrates, electric bus project, and progress on the Chief Minister's public

welfare initiatives.

During the meeting, the Commissioner was informed that PERA Force had

started operations in Khushab and Bhakkar, and would become operational

in Sargodha from tomorrow.

He directed Deputy Commissioners to provide full support to the force

to ensure effective action against encroachments and other issues.

The Commissioner reviewed the report on sugar prices and supply,

directing strict action against hoarders and those creating artificial shortages.

The meeting reviewed the performance of price control magistrates

and KPIs in all four districts.

He said that Electric Buses project was set to launch in Sargodha and

Khushab in September, with 48 and 12 buses, respectively, adding that

buses would start operating in Mianwali and Bhakkar in October.

The Commissioner emphasized the need to strengthen governance and

ensure transparency in public welfare projects.

He directed that delays in public welfare projects would not be tolerated.

Jahanzeb Awan urged all districts to accelerate progress on the CCTV

verification plan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, officials from the

Food Department, Industry, Transport, and other stakeholders.

