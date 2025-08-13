Commissioner Reviews Progress On Key Initiatives
Published August 13, 2025
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzeb Awan on Wednesday presided
over a meeting and reviewed the progress of various initiatives across the
division.
The meeting focused on the launch of Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority
(PERA) Force, enforcement of sugar prices, performance of price control
magistrates, electric bus project, and progress on the Chief Minister's public
welfare initiatives.
During the meeting, the Commissioner was informed that PERA Force had
started operations in Khushab and Bhakkar, and would become operational
in Sargodha from tomorrow.
He directed Deputy Commissioners to provide full support to the force
to ensure effective action against encroachments and other issues.
The Commissioner reviewed the report on sugar prices and supply,
directing strict action against hoarders and those creating artificial shortages.
The meeting reviewed the performance of price control magistrates
and KPIs in all four districts.
He said that Electric Buses project was set to launch in Sargodha and
Khushab in September, with 48 and 12 buses, respectively, adding that
buses would start operating in Mianwali and Bhakkar in October.
The Commissioner emphasized the need to strengthen governance and
ensure transparency in public welfare projects.
He directed that delays in public welfare projects would not be tolerated.
Jahanzeb Awan urged all districts to accelerate progress on the CCTV
verification plan.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, officials from the
Food Department, Industry, Transport, and other stakeholders.
