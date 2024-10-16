Commissioner Reviews Progress On Lahore Development Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 07:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Lahore Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood chaired a divisional meeting focused on the Lahore development plan and district development schemes, here on Wednesday.
The meeting presented the Lahore development plan, alongside various district-level schemes for approval. A total of 94 schemes from the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and 114 schemes from the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) were submitted for approval. Each scheme was thoroughly reviewed by the working committee chaired by the Commissioner.
During the meeting, Assistant Commissioners from relevant areas briefed the committee on the details of each development scheme under the Lahore Development Plan.
Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood emphasized that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is focusing on the development of neglected and underprivileged areas within the city. He assured that all projects under the Lahore Development Plan will be monitored continuously to ensure transparency and sustainability.
The working committee approved all the schemes presented and directed that a comprehensive review be undertaken to avoid duplication of projects.
The Commissioner also instructed that agencies such as PTCL and Sui Gas be notified that no digging will be allowed after the implementation of the Lahore Development Plan. Additionally, four road sector schemes from Kasur were also presented for approval.
Commissioner Lahore stressed the importance of adhering to quality standards and timelines for the completion of each development scheme.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Director Development Lahore Javed Rasheed Chauhan, Managing Director WASA Ghufran Ahmed, ADC Finance Lahore Hafiz Mudasar Nawaz, Chief Officer MCL Shahid Kathia, all Assistant Commissioners of Lahore, and other development officials from across the division.
