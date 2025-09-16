Commissioner reviews progress on Lahore Development Programme, Circular Road Revival projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Marryam Khan chaired a review meeting on the progress of the Lahore Development Programme and Circular Road Revival projects, here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by DC Lahore, development officers, AC City, and officers of the Lahore Walled City Authority.

The Commissioner was informed that the first phase of the Lahore Development Programme has been completed, with only a few remaining streets to be finalized by the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL). The second phase, which began in June 2025, faced delays due to the monsoon season.

Commissioner Marryam Khan directed the administration to ensure timely completion of Phase-II in accordance with defined deadlines. She emphasized that the project must be completed by June 2026 with round-the-clock work if required. She added that the programme aims to deliver uniform, high-standard development across all streets and neighborhoods of Lahore.

Briefing the Commissioner on the Revival of Circular Garden, officials said that 27 projects are included, of which 20 PC-I documents have been approved while 7 are under process. They further informed that 2,150 shops along Circular Road will be shifted to modern underground commercial spaces, and 10 government buildings will also be relocated as part of the plan.

Commissioner Marryam Khan clarified that no trees will be cut down for these projects, while trimming would only be done on technical grounds and strictly under the supervision of the PHA.

The meeting was attended by DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, DG Walled City Authority Maliha Rashid, DG PHA Raja Mansoor, Director Development Javed Chauhan, MD WASA Ghafran Ahmad, CO MCL Shahid Kathia, AC City Rai Babar Ahmed, and other senior officers.