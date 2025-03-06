Commissioner Reviews Progress On Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan chaired a meeting to review progress of various ongoing
projects under the buildings department.
According to a press release issued here, Superintending Engineer Buildings Amanat Ali
provided a detailed briefing on several under-construction projects, including the new Sargodha Zoo,
the board of Intermediate and Secondary education’s new building, the Model Agri Mall, the new block of Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, the renovation of Government TB Hospital, and the construction work at Government Mola Bakhsh Hospital.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti, Director Development Bilal Hassan, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, and others.
