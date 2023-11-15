Commissioner reviews progress on PWD development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti reviewed progress on the ongoing schemes of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD), here on Wednesday.

The meeting was informed that work was going on in all union councils of the Municipal Corporation on 20 different schemes worth Rs 500 million. It was further told that Rs. 250 million had been released for the schemes, 30 per cent work had been completed whereas all schemes would be completed by June 30 this year.

The meeting was briefed that the said schemes included construction and repair of tuff-tiles, PCC slabs, drains, soling and sewer lines. The commissioner ordered a third party audit while asking for maps and photographic evidence of all schemes.

Ajmal Bhatti said construction projects should be made sustainable while corruption and unjustified pendency would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He urged Federal departments to inform the provincial departments and municipal corporation about details of the ongoing projects so that other departments could start alternative work of these schemes.

The commissioner announced self-inspection of all ongoing schemes of Pak PWD and made it clear that strict action would be taken over corruption or use of substandard material in the schemes.

The meeting was attended among others by Director Development Bilal Hasan, XEN Pak PWD Mohammad Adnan, Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Tariq Paroya, Deputy Director Technical Rana Mohammad Shahid and Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin.