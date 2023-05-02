UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Progress On Rs 9b Nishtar-II Hospital Project

May 02, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division engineer Amir Khattak on Tuesday paid a visit to under execution Rs 9 billion Nishtar-II hospital project and ordered officials to make some of its important sections operational including its outpatient department so that it can start benefitting the people without any delay.

The modern hospital would be the second state-of-the-art tertiary health care facility in Multan city after Nishtar Hospital and would cover a larger population in south Punjab besides nearby districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

A segment of the hospital should be made fully functional, the commissioner said adding that caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi wants the OPD, Radiology, Emergency and Pathology departments of Nishtar-II functional as early as possible to enable people to benefit from a technologically advanced medical facility.

Khattak said that the hospital was being built at a vast 58-acre area.

He ordered that the project be completed at the earliest and all the IT equipment be installed right after the completion.

Officials gave a detailed briefing to the commissioner on the status of the project.

Deputy director development Rubina Kausar, additional deputy commissioner Muhammad Sami, Additional Commissioner Arshad Gopang, additional secretary specialized health care Sadia Meher, DG PHA Asif Rauf, AC Sadar Amir Iftikhar, and Nishtar Hospital officials were present.

