Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Progress On Small Dams

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner reviews progress on small dams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha along with Secretary Irrigation Dr Wasif here on Thursday presided over a meeting and reviewed progress on small dams.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Project Director Irrigation, Tabraiz Elahi and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Commissioner said that the importance of small dams for the agriculture sector particularly in the Potohar region could not be denied and efforts were being made to utilize the dams across the division with their full potential.

Before starting construction work of new dams, their comprehensive feasibility report should be made, he directed.

The patchwork of the approach road leading to the dams should be done by the District Councils, he said adding, solid steps should also be taken to protect the dams and their catchment areas.

The dams are important to provide water for domestic use, agriculture, fisheries, irrigation and tourism said Dr Wasif and gave assurance of providing special funds for the repair and desilting of dams in the upcoming annual development schemes.

During the meeting, it was informed that in the Rawalpindi division including Islamabad, 58 dams were completed and operational. The gross storage capacity of these dams is 0.29 million acre-feet.

The dams provide 43.15 million gallons of drinking water per day.

Out of a total of nine dams in district Rawalpindi, eight were completed and operational while out of a total of 11 dams in Jhelum District, nine were completed and made fully functional.

Similarly, out of a total of 17 dams in the Attock district, 16 were completed and working. Out of a total of 13 dams in Chakwal district, 10 were completed and made operational while six dams completed in Talagang were supplying water.

The Commissioner said that if there is an administrative problem in non-functional dams, it should be resolved as soon as possible by taking the local administration on board while the engineering issue could be resolved with the help of the irrigation department.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Agriculture Road Rawalpindi Progress Chakwal Jhelum Attock Talagang Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

27 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

27 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

42 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

57 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

1 hour ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabi’s tech ..

1 hour ago
UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

2 hours ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

3 hours ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

3 hours ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan