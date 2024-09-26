Commissioner reviews progress on various Initiatives

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan chairing a meeting here on Thursday

reviewed the progress on various ongoing initiatives.

These initiatives include: tree plantation campaign, anti-encroachment operation,

model cart markets, and model roads while future strategies were also discussed.

The meeting was informed that anti-encroachment operation in markets was ongoing

daily basis.

Shopkeepers placing goods outside their shops were photographed, and their shops

were sealed at night with heavy fines imposed and habitual offenders face legal action.

Shops without proper maps were also being sealed, and owners were required to submit

maps.

The meeting further highlighted that Khushab Road was being developed into a model

road, with enhancements such as painting, lighting, and greenery at Khayam Chowk

Flyover.

After the installation of a monument at Hussain Chowk, three other locations in the city

had been identified for similar installations.

A model cart market had been established at Shaheen Chowk, and another was being

developed at the old Patha Mandi Road.

All carts from Khushab Road were being relocated to the Patha Mandi model market.

The Commissioner was briefed on the ongoing efforts to plant trees in clusters, create

new greenbelts, and beautify the city's entrances. Non-functional street lights were being

repaired, and libraries were being set up in various parks to provide a pleasant reading

environment for visitors.

Commissioner Awan praised the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Muhammad

Waseem and other administrative officers for their work in beautifying the city and emphasized

the need for continued teamwork. He also directed the Municipal Corporation to expedite

the manhole cover work and take preemptive measures in light of the upcoming rains

forecast by PDMA.

Additionally, he directed the phased replacement of faulty sewer lines.

The meeting also included a briefing on legal hurdles and departmental actions regarding

Gawala Colony.

ADC (R) Fahad Mahmood, ADC (G) Umar Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Amna Ehsan

Tarar, Secretary RTA Malik Muhammad Tahir, CO MC Zoya Baloch, and ACG Hafiz Abdul

Manan and other officers attended the meeting.