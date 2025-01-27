Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Progress On Walton Road Upgradation Project

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood visited the Walton Road upgradation project to conduct a thorough review of the ongoing construction work.

He was accompanied by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, Assistant Commissioners Model Town and Cantt, along with officials from WASA and the traffic police.

During the visit, officials provided a comprehensive briefing on the developments so far. The main road of Walton Road has been fully completed and is now open to traffic. Work on the green belts along the road has begun, and the asphalt work on both carriageways has been finished. Additionally, a 4.2-kilometer trunk sewer line has been completed, with the old drain successfully rerouted to a new channel. The Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover, which spans 510 meters and consists of two lanes, is also now operational.

Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood expressed concern over the speed of the remaining work. He directed the relevant authorities to accelerate the construction process to ensure that the project is completed as soon as possible, in line with the directives of Punjab's Chief Minister.

The commissioner emphasized that Walton Road is a key thoroughfare connecting Ferozepur Road to Defence, making its timely completion crucial for improving traffic flow and convenience for commuters. The newly installed sewerage and drainage systems will prevent water from backing up into the streets during rainfall, providing further relief to residents in the area.

Zaid bin Maqsood stressed that the swift completion of Walton Road is essential for improving transportation and overall infrastructure in the region, making it a vital component of Lahore’s urban development.

