Commissioner Reviews Progress On Walton Road Project

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood visited the Walton Road construction site to assess progress and review timelines for the ongoing upgradation project.

He was also chaired the meeting there on the construction progress which was attended by CEO CBD Imran Ameen, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, CEO Walton, AC Model Town & Cant, and officials from PHA, LESCO, WASA, and the Traffic Police.

The CBD and NESPAK officials briefed the meeting on the ongoing construction progress, revealing key updates on Walton Road. They confirmed that asphalt is being laid at a daily rate of 1,100 tons, and streetlight poles are being installed at a rapid pace. Additionally, 1,500 meters of cable will be installed daily as part of the electrical works. The overall Walton Road Upgradation project is 80 percent complete, with the main road fully prepared. Work on the green belts is also underway.

The meeting also highlighted the completion of 4.2 kilometers of trunk sewer lines, with the old drainage system successfully replaced by a new one.

The Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover on Walton Road is now operational, with a total length of 510 meters and two lanes open to traffic.

The Commissioner directed all relevant departments to focus on completing the remaining work. Specifically, he instructed TEPA and the CBD team to finalize lane markings and signage for the road. He also emphasized that NESPAK, the Traffic Police, and TEPA should conduct a joint visit to redesign the U-turns in accordance with traffic flow needs.

Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood asked PHA to increase manpower for horticulture work on the medians of Walton Road. He noted that Walton Road, as a vital artery connecting Ferozepur Road to Defence, would greatly improve traffic flow and provide significant benefits to citizens once fully operational.

He stressed the importance of completing all remaining work promptly, in line with the established timelines, to ensure the road's timely completion and enhance the convenience of commuters.

