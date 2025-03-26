Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Progress On Walton Road Construction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner reviews progress on Walton Road construction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood visited Walton Road to review the final stages of its construction, here on Wednesday.

Officials from CBD and NESPAK briefed him on the progress, highlighting that 95 percent of the work has been completed and the project is near completion with modern infrastructure to facilitate smooth commuting.

During the briefing, it was revealed that 4.2 km trunk sewer line has been completed. The old drain has been successfully diverted to a new drainage system. The main carriageway is fully constructed and operational. The sewerage system is 100 percent functional, with drainage issues resolved through successful nala diversion.

All roadlights have been installed, and horticulture work is finished. Asphalting of service lanes is in progress and will be completed in a few days. The Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover, a 510-meter-long, two-lane structure, is fully operational.

Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood emphasized that Walton Road is a vital corridor between Ferozepur Road and Defence, and its completion will provide major relief to commuters. He directed the authorities to expedite the remaining work to ensure timely completion.

During the visit, Commissioner Lahore was accompanied by DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, CBD Directors, CO Walton, AC Cantt, and officials from PHA, LESCO, and WASA.

Recent Stories

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

27 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sae ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..

42 minutes ago
 DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

57 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

1 hour ago
 New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win i ..

New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia

2 hours ago
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' End ..

RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of ..

Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion

2 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given ..

UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash

2 hours ago
 FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 mi ..

FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..

3 hours ago
 MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat ..

98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan