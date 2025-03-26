Commissioner Reviews Progress On Walton Road Construction
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood visited Walton Road to review the final stages of its construction, here on Wednesday.
Officials from CBD and NESPAK briefed him on the progress, highlighting that 95 percent of the work has been completed and the project is near completion with modern infrastructure to facilitate smooth commuting.
During the briefing, it was revealed that 4.2 km trunk sewer line has been completed. The old drain has been successfully diverted to a new drainage system. The main carriageway is fully constructed and operational. The sewerage system is 100 percent functional, with drainage issues resolved through successful nala diversion.
All roadlights have been installed, and horticulture work is finished. Asphalting of service lanes is in progress and will be completed in a few days. The Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover, a 510-meter-long, two-lane structure, is fully operational.
Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood emphasized that Walton Road is a vital corridor between Ferozepur Road and Defence, and its completion will provide major relief to commuters. He directed the authorities to expedite the remaining work to ensure timely completion.
During the visit, Commissioner Lahore was accompanied by DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, CBD Directors, CO Walton, AC Cantt, and officials from PHA, LESCO, and WASA.
Recent Stories
Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..
MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System
More Stories From Pakistan
-
335 arrested for violating Price Control Act2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Allied Hospital-II2 minutes ago
-
Interfaith Iftar dinner hosts by minister for minorities2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Walton Road construction2 minutes ago
-
Strict Food Safety inspections at Sehri, Iftar points2 minutes ago
-
UAF, China university to fortify academia , research ties12 minutes ago
-
CM launches Women Police Squad12 minutes ago
-
Farmers urged to get their cattle vaccinated against FMD22 minutes ago
-
People warned against aerial firing, one wheeling on Eid22 minutes ago
-
First time date palms cultivation starts in Karak22 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 2 injured in rival groups clash22 minutes ago
-
Citizens seek action against encroachment22 minutes ago