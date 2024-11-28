Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Progress Work On Development Schemes

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 09:22 PM

Commissioner reviews progress work on development schemes

To review the progress of work on different ongoing development schemes a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi at his office here on Thursday which was attended by officers of the different departments

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) To review the progress of work on different ongoing development schemes a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi at his office here on Thursday which was attended by officers of the different departments.

During the meeting, he was briefed in detail about the progress of development projects.

Strictly instructed the officers to perform their duties efficiently for the timely completion of development projects and provide maximum relief to the people.

The officers of all the departments were directed to complete the ongoing development projects as soon as possible so that the public can benefit from the ongoing projects.

The Divisional Commissioner said that the timely completion of development schemes is one of the top priorities of the government and any kind of lapse in this regard will not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Sukkur Progress All From Government Top

Recent Stories

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in ..

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case

9 minutes ago
 PTI's final protest call at Islamabad miserably fa ..

PTI's final protest call at Islamabad miserably failed after people kept distanc ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan harnesses nuclear technology in various s ..

Pakistan harnesses nuclear technology in various sectors to improve citizen's li ..

6 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to honor teachers at Khanewal Public ..

Ceremony held to honor teachers at Khanewal Public School and University College

6 minutes ago
 Si River nurtures confucian culture in China's Sha ..

Si River nurtures confucian culture in China's Shandong Province

6 minutes ago
 Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terroris ..

Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terrorism case

6 minutes ago
PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Isra ..

PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

10 minutes ago
 Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in ..

Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh

10 minutes ago
 RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitiza ..

RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization

10 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of ..

PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate c ..

22 minutes ago
 Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of qualit ..

Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education

10 minutes ago
 Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role ..

Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role in Pakistan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan