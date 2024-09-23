Commissioner Reviews Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Monday reviewed the under-construction
47-pull flyover and a bypass project.
The officials concerned informed the commissioner that the construction
of bridges was underway as per the schedule.
Meanwhile, Jahanzeb Awan also visited the under-construction bypass project.
Director Development Bilal Hassan, XEN Highways Engineer Farman Maken and officials
of the Fesco and the Cantonment board were also present.
