Commissioner Reviews Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Monday reviewed the under-construction

47-pull flyover and a bypass project.

The officials concerned informed the commissioner that the construction

of bridges was underway as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, Jahanzeb Awan also visited the under-construction bypass project.

Director Development Bilal Hassan, XEN Highways Engineer Farman Maken and officials

of the Fesco and the Cantonment board were also present.

