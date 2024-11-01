Commissioner Reviews Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan Awan on Friday reviewed pace of work on
pilot projects in the division here on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik,
Deputy Director Technical Rana Muhammad Imran, Chief Executive Officer Municipal
Corporation Zoya Baloch , deputy commissioners of Bhakkar, Khusahb and Mianwali,
and other officers attended the meeting through video link.
Project Director of Nespak Ahmed Masood briefed the commissioner regarding
underway projects.
The commissioner directed officials concerned to complete projects within stimulated time
and negligence would not be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New degree courses to be included in fee reimbursement scheme for federal employees' children43 minutes ago
-
KPRA collects Rs14.84 billion in four months, showing 40% growth43 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete peas’ cultivation by mid-November52 minutes ago
-
Maryam Ki Dastak Programme facilitating people52 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank reviews security arrangements52 minutes ago
-
PESCO SDO injured in gunmen attack53 minutes ago
-
12,103 rescued during last month53 minutes ago
-
MNA Haideri condemns Mastung blast, calls for immediate medical aid for injured1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki tackles 683 emergencies in Oct.1 hour ago
-
Dera police officials reviews security arrangements1 hour ago
-
PTV brings innovation in presentation with new logo, graphics1 hour ago
-
AC visits fruit, vegetable market to ensure official prices1 hour ago