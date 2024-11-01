Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan Awan on Friday reviewed pace of work on

pilot projects in the division here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik,

Deputy Director Technical Rana Muhammad Imran, Chief Executive Officer Municipal

Corporation Zoya Baloch , deputy commissioners of Bhakkar, Khusahb and Mianwali,

and other officers attended the meeting through video link.

Project Director of Nespak Ahmed Masood briefed the commissioner regarding

underway projects.

The commissioner directed officials concerned to complete projects within stimulated time

and negligence would not be tolerated.

