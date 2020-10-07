Commissioner reviews proposals over Rani Bagh rehabilitation and renovation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that a management committee will be formed soon under supervision of the Deputy Commissioner regarding rehabilitation and renovation of Rani Bagh. The experts from different universities and the officers of concerned departments will act as the members of the said management committee so that the lost glory of historic recreational park of Hyderabad could be restored, he said. The Commissioner expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday which reviewed the proposals regarding rehabilitation and renovation of Rani Bagh. He informed that after formation, the management committee will set its terms and references and also sign memorandum of understanding with all stakeholders so that a joint effort could be initiated in providing better recreational facilities to the citizens of Hyderabad.

He said that experts from universities to be incorporated in the said management committee, requested to prepare landscaping keeping in view the present infrastructure of Rani Bagh.

He further said that the experts should submit a comprehensive recommendations so that work for rehabilitation and renovation could be started at the earliest. While reviewing the current status of the recreational park, the Commissioner asked the officers of concerned departments to ensure complete activation of the sewerage system as well as cleanliness of the park. Among others, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Chief Conservator of Forest Sindh Habib Nizamani and Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind also attended the meeting.