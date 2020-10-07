UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Reviews Proposals Over Rani Bagh Rehabilitation And Renovation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner reviews proposals over Rani Bagh rehabilitation and renovation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that a management committee will be formed soon under supervision of the Deputy Commissioner regarding rehabilitation and renovation of Rani Bagh.                  The experts from different universities and the officers of concerned departments will act as the members of the said management committee so that the lost glory of historic recreational park of Hyderabad could be restored, he said.                  The Commissioner expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday which reviewed the proposals regarding rehabilitation and renovation of Rani Bagh.                  He informed that after formation, the management committee will set its terms and references and also sign memorandum of understanding with all stakeholders so that a joint effort could be initiated in providing better recreational facilities to the citizens of Hyderabad.

                  He said that experts from universities to be incorporated in the said management committee, requested to prepare landscaping keeping in view the present infrastructure of Rani Bagh.

He further said that the experts should submit a comprehensive recommendations so that work for rehabilitation and renovation could be started at the earliest.                  While reviewing the current status of the recreational park, the Commissioner asked the officers of concerned departments to ensure complete activation of the sewerage system as well as cleanliness of the park.                   Among others, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Chief Conservator of Forest Sindh Habib Nizamani and Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Bagh All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2021 now open fo ..

6 minutes ago

5th anniversary of Oct 8 earthquake

12 minutes ago

Climate Change Minister chairs 3rd meeting of Nati ..

21 minutes ago

IDEX signs agreement with ISDEF to establish Israe ..

21 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Change the Shape of the Fut ..

30 minutes ago

Cotton economy continuously neglected: Mian Zahid ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.