Commissioner Reviews Public Service Projects In Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan said on Monday the Punjab

government had enhanced public service projects in the division.

Chairing a review meeting, he directed the officials concerned to

focus on beautification, governance reforms, anti-encroachment

operations, and price control measures.

Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that markets were being cleaned

and given a uniform look after the removal of encroachments.

To prevent further encroachments, monitoring camps had been set up

in major markets.

He also revealed plans for the construction of new monuments and

painting government buildings to enhance the city’s visual appeal.

To improve healthcare services, the commissioner announced the

setting up service counters in hospitals, and ward upgrades would be

carried out with the support of private sector.

He emphasized the

strict monitoring of CM Punjab’s public welfare programmes to ensure

that they were effectively benefiting the public.

Commissioner Amir Karim Khan mentioned that private contractors

responsible for sanitation would be closely monitored. Plans to upgrade

parks and greenbelts across the division had also been outlined.

Furthermore, digital traffic signal system would be extended to other

districts, and new public development projects would be launched

using local government funds, he added.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari,

Additional Commissioner Coordination Kareem Bakhsh, and other district

officials, highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to improve urban

infrastructure and public services.

