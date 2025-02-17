Commissioner Reviews Public Service Projects In Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan said on Monday the Punjab
government had enhanced public service projects in the division.
Chairing a review meeting, he directed the officials concerned to
focus on beautification, governance reforms, anti-encroachment
operations, and price control measures.
Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that markets were being cleaned
and given a uniform look after the removal of encroachments.
To prevent further encroachments, monitoring camps had been set up
in major markets.
He also revealed plans for the construction of new monuments and
painting government buildings to enhance the city’s visual appeal.
To improve healthcare services, the commissioner announced the
setting up service counters in hospitals, and ward upgrades would be
carried out with the support of private sector.
He emphasized the
strict monitoring of CM Punjab’s public welfare programmes to ensure
that they were effectively benefiting the public.
Commissioner Amir Karim Khan mentioned that private contractors
responsible for sanitation would be closely monitored. Plans to upgrade
parks and greenbelts across the division had also been outlined.
Furthermore, digital traffic signal system would be extended to other
districts, and new public development projects would be launched
using local government funds, he added.
The meeting, attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari,
Additional Commissioner Coordination Kareem Bakhsh, and other district
officials, highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to improve urban
infrastructure and public services.
