Commissioner reviews public welfare initiatives

Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi chaired a meeting at the Commissioner's office on Monday to evaluate the law and order situation, advancement in development projects, and public welfare initiatives

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi chaired a meeting at the Commissioner's office on Monday to evaluate the law and order situation, advancement in development projects, and public welfare initiatives.

The Primary focus was on scrutinizing the ongoing development activities in the remote areas of the division.

Commissioner Sukkur directed authorities to prior­itize those nearing completion. He urged swift action on fund release matters, instructing coordination with the Finance and Works and Services departments.

Officers of the Revenue, Works and Services, Social Welfare, Planing and Development and other concerned attended the meeting.