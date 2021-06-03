UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Reviews QMC's Performance On City Cleaning

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:42 PM

Commissioner reviews QMC's performance on city cleaning

Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Khan on Thursday reviewed the performance of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) in terms of sanitation condition in the city, implementation of building codes and facilities in the parks

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Khan on Thursday reviewed the performance of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) in terms of sanitation condition in the city, implementation of building codes and facilities in the parks.

The meeting was held online and a detailed briefing was given on code, rehabilitation of parks, restoration of street lights on Airport Road, Wastewater Plant Public Complaints.

It was attended by Administrator Municipal Corporation Quetta Syedal Loni, Assistant Commissioner Political Babar Khan, Attaullah, Kafiluddin, Anwar Zehri, Naveed Ahmed, Saif-ur-Rehman, Arif Rasool Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Ishaq Mengal, Muhammad Qasim Khan, Engineer Ashfaq Ahmed and Engineer Abdul Haq.

Commissioner Quetta directed the Metropolitan Corporation to deploy cleaning staff in all wards so that timely complaints from the public regarding cleanliness could be addressed.

He said Quetta city has been divided into four new Municipal Committees namely Kachi Baig, Hanna, Shadizai and Kuchlak which are supervised by Assistant Commissioner, such measures would help in cleaning the areas.

Lamenting on the lack of facilities in parks, Commissioner directed the metropolitan administration to improve the condition of the parks, provide amenities and build a walk track, and directed the park administration to develop parks in a week's time.

He also expressed displeasures over the building code and directed the concerned department to prepare a comprehensive plan in this regard and submit the building code in the city and an FIR would be registered against the violators and they could be sent to jail.

Commissioner said that treatment plants would be set up at two places in the city to clean the wastewater and the water would be used for other purposes.

He said that new missionaries would be procured at a cost of Rs 28 corers to enhance the metropolitan capacity and further improve the sanitation system of the city, which would further progress the sanitation situation in the city.

He said that all facilities should be provided for women and children and Liaquat Park should be reserved for women only and special arrangements should be made for curtains for women.

He strictly instructed the Metropolitan Corporation to take immediate action against buildings without parking. He directed to repair faulted street lights on Airport Road as soon as possible.

The Commissioner also ordered that a campaign should be launched in collaboration with private nurseries to make Quetta city beautiful and green while the establishment of private nursery should also be implemented.

Related Topics

Quetta Water Jail Road Progress Women FIR All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

1 minute ago

Chinese envoy briefs FM on upcoming year long acti ..

4 minutes ago

Canada, Allies Urge Iran to Set Date for Downed Ai ..

4 minutes ago

Schools to be reopened for all classes on June 7

4 minutes ago

Russia's Chizhov Calls Possible EU Sanctions Again ..

4 minutes ago

UN experts say Kashmir leader 'stripped naked, hun ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.