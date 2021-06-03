Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Khan on Thursday reviewed the performance of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) in terms of sanitation condition in the city, implementation of building codes and facilities in the parks

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Khan on Thursday reviewed the performance of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) in terms of sanitation condition in the city, implementation of building codes and facilities in the parks.

The meeting was held online and a detailed briefing was given on code, rehabilitation of parks, restoration of street lights on Airport Road, Wastewater Plant Public Complaints.

It was attended by Administrator Municipal Corporation Quetta Syedal Loni, Assistant Commissioner Political Babar Khan, Attaullah, Kafiluddin, Anwar Zehri, Naveed Ahmed, Saif-ur-Rehman, Arif Rasool Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Ishaq Mengal, Muhammad Qasim Khan, Engineer Ashfaq Ahmed and Engineer Abdul Haq.

Commissioner Quetta directed the Metropolitan Corporation to deploy cleaning staff in all wards so that timely complaints from the public regarding cleanliness could be addressed.

He said Quetta city has been divided into four new Municipal Committees namely Kachi Baig, Hanna, Shadizai and Kuchlak which are supervised by Assistant Commissioner, such measures would help in cleaning the areas.

Lamenting on the lack of facilities in parks, Commissioner directed the metropolitan administration to improve the condition of the parks, provide amenities and build a walk track, and directed the park administration to develop parks in a week's time.

He also expressed displeasures over the building code and directed the concerned department to prepare a comprehensive plan in this regard and submit the building code in the city and an FIR would be registered against the violators and they could be sent to jail.

Commissioner said that treatment plants would be set up at two places in the city to clean the wastewater and the water would be used for other purposes.

He said that new missionaries would be procured at a cost of Rs 28 corers to enhance the metropolitan capacity and further improve the sanitation system of the city, which would further progress the sanitation situation in the city.

He said that all facilities should be provided for women and children and Liaquat Park should be reserved for women only and special arrangements should be made for curtains for women.

He strictly instructed the Metropolitan Corporation to take immediate action against buildings without parking. He directed to repair faulted street lights on Airport Road as soon as possible.

The Commissioner also ordered that a campaign should be launched in collaboration with private nurseries to make Quetta city beautiful and green while the establishment of private nursery should also be implemented.