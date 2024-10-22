Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Raiwind Ijtima Preparations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood on Tuesday held a meeting to assess preparations for the annual Tablighi Ijtima in Raiwind, scheduled for two phases: Oct 31 to Nov 3, and Nov 7 to Nov 10, 2024

The district administration briefed the Commissioner on the extensive arrangements being finalized, which include establishing a 10-bed hospital and six medical dispensaries at the gathering site. The Commissioner emphasized the need for thorough drainage clearing and directed Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) to provide dewatering equipment and water supply.

Additionally, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will deploy teams to ensure cleanliness, while security measures will be implemented based on a duty roster developed by the SSP Security.

The Commissioner also instructed the Traffic Police to prepare and publicize a traffic plan to minimize disruption for local residents during the event. Designated parking areas will be established for buses, cars, and motorcycles. Emergency services, including Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense, will be there to facilitate the people, he informed. Lpark teams will also be deputed to manage parking sites. The Lahore's administratuion is committed to providing a secure and organized environment for participants and residents during the Tablighi Ijtima, he said.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, Additional Commissioner Abdulsalam Arif, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir, SSP Security Abdul Wahab, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, WASA MD Ghafran Ahmad, and officers of LDA, PHA and MCL attended the meeting.

