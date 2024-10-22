Commissioner Reviews Raiwind Ijtima Preparations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood on Tuesday held a meeting to assess preparations for the annual Tablighi Ijtima in Raiwind, scheduled for two phases: Oct 31 to Nov 3, and Nov 7 to Nov 10, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood on Tuesday held a meeting to assess preparations for the annual Tablighi Ijtima in Raiwind, scheduled for two phases: Oct 31 to Nov 3, and Nov 7 to Nov 10, 2024.
The district administration briefed the Commissioner on the extensive arrangements being finalized, which include establishing a 10-bed hospital and six medical dispensaries at the gathering site. The Commissioner emphasized the need for thorough drainage clearing and directed Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) to provide dewatering equipment and water supply.
Additionally, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will deploy teams to ensure cleanliness, while security measures will be implemented based on a duty roster developed by the SSP Security.
The Commissioner also instructed the Traffic Police to prepare and publicize a traffic plan to minimize disruption for local residents during the event. Designated parking areas will be established for buses, cars, and motorcycles. Emergency services, including Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense, will be there to facilitate the people, he informed. Lpark teams will also be deputed to manage parking sites. The Lahore's administratuion is committed to providing a secure and organized environment for participants and residents during the Tablighi Ijtima, he said.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, Additional Commissioner Abdulsalam Arif, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir, SSP Security Abdul Wahab, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, WASA MD Ghafran Ahmad, and officers of LDA, PHA and MCL attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Car recovered in Sargodha
Cameras to be installed in Bahawalpur under Punjab Safe City Project
JUI-F chief visits Nasar House to offer condolences
Scientists urged to produce doable solutions for agriculture challenges
Bahauddin Zakariya University launches student recognition programme
DC for strict action against overpricing
Citizens alarmed at rising street crime in Multan
FESCO resolves 966 complaints in one day
Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outlook
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Car recovered in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Cameras to be installed in Bahawalpur under Punjab Safe City Project2 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief visits Nasar House to offer condolences2 minutes ago
-
DC for strict action against overpricing5 minutes ago
-
Citizens alarmed at rising street crime in Multan5 minutes ago
-
FESCO resolves 966 complaints in one day5 minutes ago
-
Sale, use of vapes, hookah etc banned in district28 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews progress on development projects28 minutes ago
-
PESSI honours 15 highest contributors of 2023-2428 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes scholarship cheques in KUST28 minutes ago
-
'PTI isolates itself by opposing 26th Constitutional Amendment'28 minutes ago
-
Commissioner listens to public complaints28 minutes ago