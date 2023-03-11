Commissioner reviews Ramadan arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting at his office on Saturday to review the measures taken to facilitate the citizens during the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that official sales points should be extended at tehsil level while district officers and assistant commissioners would supervise the ramzan bazaars and ensure sales of commodities at government announced rates.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioner to submit reports in his office regarding price control measures in their respective districts.

He added that arrangements and preparations should be completed before Ramadan as per government's instructions. He warned that no one would be allowed to resort to profiteering during the month of Ramadan.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Commissioners and other officers concerned attended the meeting while deputy commissioners of other three districts of Lahore division were attended the meeting through video link.