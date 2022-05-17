UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Relief Activities In Cholistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Commissioner reviews relief activities in Cholistan

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on the ongoing relief activities in Cholistan on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on the ongoing relief activities in Cholistan on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Mehtab Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Managing Director of Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Khalid Ahmed, and officers of other departments were present in the video link meeting.

The commissioner directed that all resources should be utilized to make the ongoing relief activities in Cholistan more effective.

Provision of medicines for vaccination and treatment of livestock should be ensured including relocation of population near water sources.

The commissioner said that water tanks should be provided to the residents of Cholistan and water should be delivered to them through water bowsers. The meeting was informed that so far 276089 people of Cholistani and their 1266432 livestock have been protected and the population has moved closer to the water.

The meeting was informed that water has been supplied to the ponds of Cholistan through water bowsers.

Related Topics

Water Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Cholistan All

Recent Stories

Virat Kohli to be invited for KPL second edition

Virat Kohli to be invited for KPL second edition

48 seconds ago
 96 profiteers held, 23 booked in 15 days

96 profiteers held, 23 booked in 15 days

49 seconds ago
 Kashmir issue core obstacle to peace, stability in ..

Kashmir issue core obstacle to peace, stability in South Asia: Prof Cheng

52 seconds ago
 UN Urges North Korea to Expedite Talks on Humanita ..

UN Urges North Korea to Expedite Talks on Humanitarian Aid Amid COVID-19 Outbrea ..

56 seconds ago
 China's Hubei launches first freight train via Chi ..

China's Hubei launches first freight train via China-Laos Railway

4 minutes ago
 FDE announces uniform promotion policy from grade- ..

FDE announces uniform promotion policy from grade-I to 9

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.