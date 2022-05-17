Commissioner reviews relief activities in Cholistan

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on the ongoing relief activities in Cholistan on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on the ongoing relief activities in Cholistan on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Mehtab Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Managing Director of Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Khalid Ahmed, and officers of other departments were present in the video link meeting.

The commissioner directed that all resources should be utilized to make the ongoing relief activities in Cholistan more effective.

Provision of medicines for vaccination and treatment of livestock should be ensured including relocation of population near water sources.

The commissioner said that water tanks should be provided to the residents of Cholistan and water should be delivered to them through water bowsers. The meeting was informed that so far 276089 people of Cholistani and their 1266432 livestock have been protected and the population has moved closer to the water.

The meeting was informed that water has been supplied to the ponds of Cholistan through water bowsers.