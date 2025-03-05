Commissioner reviews relief distribution under Nighban Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood chaired a divisional review meeting to assess the distribution of pay orders under the 'Nighban Ramazan' initiative for low-income individuals, as announced by the Chief Minister of Punjab.

During the meeting, the commissioner was informed that the Punjab government has commenced the distribution of pay orders for registered citizens under the Nighban Ramazan program. Teams have been formed at the Tehsil and UC levels to distribute the pay orders received from the banks.

Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood stated that a total of 399,205 low-income families in Lahore Division are receiving the pay orders, with the amount being 10,000 rupees per family. He emphasized that the full 10,000 rupees would be paid to the title holders without any deductions. If any deductions are made by individuals or agents, complaints should be registered.

Special teams have been set up at the Tehsil and UC levels for the distribution of these pay orders.

Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood further instructed that the Chief Minister’s initiative for low-income individuals should be carried out with integrity, ensuring that the full amount reaches the deserving individuals.

No franchise, agent, or government fee should be charged, and citizens are urged to remain cautious.

He also directed that all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) personally monitor the distribution process, ensuring strict legal action against those who make unauthorized deductions. Complaints about deductions should be immediately reported to the helpline 080002345.

The Commissioner highlighted that the distribution includes 199,287 deserving households in Lahore, 81,796 in Sheikhupura, 42,793 in Nankana Sahib, and 75,329 in Kasur. The meeting also reviewed the supply of sugar at sales points and Ramadan bazaars across all districts.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, DC Lahore Syed Musa Rizvi, DC Nankana Muhammad Taseem Rao, DC Kasur Imran Ali, DC Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth, and officials from the Punjab Social Protection Authority, who participated via video link.