Commissioner reviews relief operations in flood-hit Sutlej areas

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan visited flood-hit areas of River Sutlej in Vehari district on Friday

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan visited flood-hit areas of River Sutlej in Vehari district on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Vehari Umrana Tauseer, District Police Officer Muhammad Afzal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Babar Suleman and other district officers accompanied him.

The Commissioner inspected relief camps at Chak No. 315-EB where he was briefed about the facilities being provided to the flood-affected families. Former Member National Assembly Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed Arain, former MPAs Mian Irfan Dolatana and Khalid Mahmood Dogar were also present.

Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan directed that relief operations must continue without interruption and said that, on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, maximum facilities were being ensured for flood victims. He met families residing in the camps who expressed satisfaction over the provision of food, drinking water and other basic necessities, and thanked the government for its timely assistance.

He was informed that government employees had rescued the flood victims using boats and shifted them to safer places.

The Commissioner stressed that evacuation from vulnerable areas must be completed on an urgent basis, with announcements made through mosques to ensure timely relocation.

He said the government would conduct a comprehensive survey to assess losses of houses, crops and other damages, and compensation would be provided accordingly. He also inspected the Clinic-on-Wheels established in the camp and directed provision of quality medical services to the displaced families.

Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan ordered strict monitoring of the flood situation to ensure quick response.

DC Umrana Tauseer informed that 45 families were currently residing in Chak No. 315-EB relief camp with all essential facilities. DPO Muhammad Afzal added that police personnel were actively participating in relief operations and ensuring protection of life and property of the affected people.

Assistant Commissioner Burewala Capt. (R) Arshad Iqbal, SDPO Imran Tipu, Additional Director Livestock Dr. Mohsin Ali, Deputy Director Public Relations Mian Naeem Asim and other officers were also present on the occasion.