Commissioner Reviews Relief Operations In Flood-hit Sutlej Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 10:53 PM
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan visited flood-hit areas of River Sutlej in Vehari district on Friday
Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan visited flood-hit areas of River Sutlej in Vehari district on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner Vehari Umrana Tauseer, District Police Officer Muhammad Afzal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Babar Suleman and other district officers accompanied him.
The Commissioner inspected relief camps at Chak No. 315-EB where he was briefed about the facilities being provided to the flood-affected families. Former Member National Assembly Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed Arain, former MPAs Mian Irfan Dolatana and Khalid Mahmood Dogar were also present.
Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan directed that relief operations must continue without interruption and said that, on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, maximum facilities were being ensured for flood victims. He met families residing in the camps who expressed satisfaction over the provision of food, drinking water and other basic necessities, and thanked the government for its timely assistance.
He was informed that government employees had rescued the flood victims using boats and shifted them to safer places.
The Commissioner stressed that evacuation from vulnerable areas must be completed on an urgent basis, with announcements made through mosques to ensure timely relocation.
He said the government would conduct a comprehensive survey to assess losses of houses, crops and other damages, and compensation would be provided accordingly. He also inspected the Clinic-on-Wheels established in the camp and directed provision of quality medical services to the displaced families.
Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan ordered strict monitoring of the flood situation to ensure quick response.
DC Umrana Tauseer informed that 45 families were currently residing in Chak No. 315-EB relief camp with all essential facilities. DPO Muhammad Afzal added that police personnel were actively participating in relief operations and ensuring protection of life and property of the affected people.
Assistant Commissioner Burewala Capt. (R) Arshad Iqbal, SDPO Imran Tipu, Additional Director Livestock Dr. Mohsin Ali, Deputy Director Public Relations Mian Naeem Asim and other officers were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Dictator’s system as dubbed by ..
NLPD hosts grand event “Pak-China Dostana Talukat: Khatati ke Ainay Mein”
CII promotes senior officials in research wing to strengthen policy advisory rol ..
High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measures intensified
Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency
Govt. ensuring robust relief operations in flood-hit areas: Khawaja Asif
Dengue outbreak worsens in Havelian, surrounding areas
Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) partners with SEED Ventures to empower y ..
FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts to workplace harassment
Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis
Consultancy firms urged to set up their offices in Faisalabad
Hot, humid weather to prevail; Heavy rains may trigger flash floods in upper par ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Dictator’s system as dubbed by ‘establishment’ ..10 minutes ago
-
CII promotes senior officials in research wing to strengthen policy advisory role9 minutes ago
-
High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measures intensified9 minutes ago
-
Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency9 minutes ago
-
Govt. ensuring robust relief operations in flood-hit areas: Khawaja Asif9 minutes ago
-
Dengue outbreak worsens in Havelian, surrounding areas9 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts to workplace harassment25 minutes ago
-
Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis26 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expresses solidarity with flood victims of Punja ..26 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar led committee deliberate on trans ..36 minutes ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, Indus continue to flow in exceptional high, medium flood:FFC5 minutes ago
-
Young man shot dead in Masa Gojri Havelian5 minutes ago