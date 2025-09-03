Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Relief Operations In Flood Affected Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Wednesday said that the administration is committed to providing all possible support and relief until they can return to their normal lives.

He said this during his visit the relief camp, field hospital and livestock team in the Midh Ranjha, Kot Momin and reviewed the relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Amir has dispatched a field hospital and six mobile clinics to the flood-affected area, with a total of 28 mobile clinics and 2 field hospitals providing services to affected people near their homes.

The commissioner met affected individuals, took feedback on relief and rehabilitation efforts, and reviewed the relief operations. He stressed that the flood situation had brought the community and administration together, and with collective efforts, they will overcome the challenges.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim and his team are continuously working in the affected area to provide relief and support to those in need.

