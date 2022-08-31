UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Rescue Work In Flood Affected Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 06:00 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Aamir Afaq along with Pakistan Army officers visited different flood affected areas and reviewed the rescue, relief and rehabilitation works for the victims.

During the visit, the commissioner issued instructions to speed up the relief operations. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Iqbal Khan Wazir along with other administration and army officers were also accompanied with him.

The commissioner inquired about the rescue and relief activities of the administration and other relevant departments from the flood victims and assured them of full cooperation from the administration and the Pak-Army.

He said all the institutions including the district administration were providing services to the flood victims not only rescue but also for providing relief to the flood affectees by utilizing all resources, he added.

The commissioner said undoubtedly it was heavier flood than of 2010 which wrecked havoc and caused a lot of damages. However, he said the repair and rehabilitation activities were underway to deal with this disaster.

He said "we stand by the flood victims in this hour of difficulties."

