UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Research, Teaching Activities At IUB Baghdad Campus

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner reviews research, teaching activities at IUB Baghdad campus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal accompanied by Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob paid a detailed visit to Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus and reviewed the teaching, research and development activities.

Commissioner Bahawalpur praised the Vice Chancellor's vision for the expansion and development of the University and its global acceptance. Addressing the ongoing training program for teachers at the Executive Training Center during his visit, he said that teachers are the architects of the nation and hold the most prominent and high status in the society.

On the occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur was informed that the teaching system in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is in accordance with the Higher education Commission and international standards. For this purpose, regular teacher training is conducted with the participation of teachers from all campuses. Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal discussed with the teachers about the teaching activities, semester and curriculum.

During a visit to the University College of Art and Design, he praised the works of art created by the faculty and students and described them as a reflection of high artistic abilities. He said that the new building of College of Art and Design in the style of Fort Derawar is visible. The Vice-Chancellor briefed him about the four major buildings under construction under Public Private Partnership and said that these buildings would be completed within a few months.

Commissioner Bahawalpur appreciated the construction of buildings under Public Private Partnership.

He said"Around 2.5 MW solar power project is in line with the needs of renewable energy."Commissioner Bahawalpur visited the University College of Nursing and interacted with the faculty and students. He said that the teaching programs started by Jamia Islamia in the field of Allied Health Sciences were commendable. He said that flower bouquets and artwork prepared by the university would be displayed in a cultural exhibition in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Visit Baghdad Bahawalpur HEC IUB All From

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

1 hour ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

1 hour ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

2 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 hours ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>