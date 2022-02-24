Commissioner reviews research, teaching activities at IUB Baghdad campus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal accompanied by Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob paid a detailed visit to Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus and reviewed the teaching, research and development activities.

Commissioner Bahawalpur praised the Vice Chancellor's vision for the expansion and development of the University and its global acceptance. Addressing the ongoing training program for teachers at the Executive Training Center during his visit, he said that teachers are the architects of the nation and hold the most prominent and high status in the society.

On the occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur was informed that the teaching system in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is in accordance with the Higher education Commission and international standards. For this purpose, regular teacher training is conducted with the participation of teachers from all campuses. Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal discussed with the teachers about the teaching activities, semester and curriculum.

During a visit to the University College of Art and Design, he praised the works of art created by the faculty and students and described them as a reflection of high artistic abilities. He said that the new building of College of Art and Design in the style of Fort Derawar is visible. The Vice-Chancellor briefed him about the four major buildings under construction under Public Private Partnership and said that these buildings would be completed within a few months.

Commissioner Bahawalpur appreciated the construction of buildings under Public Private Partnership.

He said"Around 2.5 MW solar power project is in line with the needs of renewable energy."Commissioner Bahawalpur visited the University College of Nursing and interacted with the faculty and students. He said that the teaching programs started by Jamia Islamia in the field of Allied Health Sciences were commendable. He said that flower bouquets and artwork prepared by the university would be displayed in a cultural exhibition in Lahore.