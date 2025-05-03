Commissioner Reviews Revamping Work At Government Mola Bakhsh Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan on Saturday paid a detailed visit to Government Mola Bakhsh Hospital to inspect the ongoing revamping and up gradation works under the Punjab government’s health improvement initiative.
During the visit,he reviewed the construction,renovation and up gradation activities taking place across various departments of the hospital.He was briefed by hospital officials and representatives from the contractor company.
Director Development Bilal Hassan,Medical Superintendent(MS),SE Buildings Amanat Ali,officers from the health department and other concerned officials were also present.
The Commissioner was informed that the revamping project aims to enhance patient care facilities as per the vision of the Government of Punjab.
The upgrades include improvements in the emergency ward,OPD,laboratories,operation theaters and other critical departments.
Jahanzaib Awan emphasized that all development work must be completed within the stipulated time and with uncompromisable quality.
He further said that providing a clean,safe and modern healthcare environment to patients was a top priority and any negligence or delay in this regard will not be tolerated.
The Commissioner also directed the hospital administration to make sure staff attendance,cleanliness and courteous behavior towards patients.
He expressed confidence that upon completion,the revamping project would significantly improve healthcare services and enable citizens to receive quality treatment within their own city.
