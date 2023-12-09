Commissioner reviews revenue officers' performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has said the revenue officers should improve their attitude towards citizens by doing away with the past imperial system in the offices.

He was addressing a performance review meeting of revenue officers across the division in his conference room on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Sajjad Ahmed Khan and Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Dr. Noor Muhammad Awan, ADCRs of all four districts, assistant commissioners and other revenue officers participated in the meeting. He reprimanded the revenue officers showing poor performance and ordered them to issue show cause notices to the defaulters of government dues.

The commissioner emphasised the need to ensure speedy justice to the people by disposing of revenue court cases at the earliest. He further said that all the officers and revenue employees should work diligently and the tax collection targets be completed on time.

In the meeting, a report on the recovery of arrears, agricultural income tax and other revenue dues including excise duty was presented by the revenue officers. In the meeting, S-Registration, Digital Girdawary, missing papers, Khewat Issues, Scanning of Masaavies, digitization of villages, establishment of Rural Mahals, auction of petrol pumps established on state lands was reviewed while a report was also presented regarding the board of Revenue policy.