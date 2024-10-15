Commissioner Reviews Revenue Recovery, KPIs Target
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood, during a meeting held here on Tuesday, reviewed the ongoing progress on revenue recovery and key performance indicators (KPIs) targets
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood, during a meeting held here on Tuesday, reviewed the ongoing progress on revenue recovery and key performance indicators (KPIs) targets.
The meeting focused on the top priorities of Chief Minister Punjab, which include cleanliness, price control, and the elimination of encroachments.
The commissioner emphasized the importance of proactive and timely measures for addressing incidents such as uncovered manholes, cylinder blasts, and dog bite cases. He also reviewed the progress on revenue recovery, specifically in the areas of Mutation, Stamp Duty, Agricultural Income Tax, and Water Rates. A strategy to recover last year's arrears was discussed.
During the briefing, it was revealed that scanning of 134 out of 142 Mouzas in Lahore has been completed, with 8 officially notified.
In terms of price control, 31,000 complaints have been received via the Price App, out of which 21,000 have been resolved.
Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood stressed the need for strict action against violations and directed Deputy Commissioners to personally visit schools, colleges, and markets to oversee restoration and renovation efforts. Stronger actions were also called for preparing lists of crop residue burners to curb environmental hazards.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners Syed Musa Raza (Lahore), Muhammad Taslim Rao (Nankana Sahib), Captain (R) Muhammad Aurangzeb (Kasur), Shahid Imran (Sheikhupura), and additional commissioners and officers from various divisions.
Recent Stories
Soft speed humps to be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover
ATC dismisses interim bail of 5 accused in May-9 violence cases
Commissioner takes oath as Divisional Boys Scouts Association President
Breast cancer awareness seminar held at DINAR hospital
Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 20
Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program
Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher
Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill
219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance
BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verification of educational certificates
Int'l Day of Rural Women: Self-Defense training for women urged
Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Soft speed humps to be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover2 minutes ago
-
ATC dismisses interim bail of 5 accused in May-9 violence cases2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes oath as Divisional Boys Scouts Association President2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 2015 minutes ago
-
Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program15 minutes ago
-
Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher7 minutes ago
-
Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill7 minutes ago
-
219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance7 minutes ago
-
BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verification of educational certificates7 minutes ago
-
Int'l Day of Rural Women: Self-Defense training for women urged7 minutes ago
-
Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads15 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: International Day of Rural Women Celebrated with Enthusiasm15 minutes ago