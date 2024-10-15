Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Revenue Recovery, KPIs Target

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood, during a meeting held here on Tuesday, reviewed the ongoing progress on revenue recovery and key performance indicators (KPIs) targets

The meeting focused on the top priorities of Chief Minister Punjab, which include cleanliness, price control, and the elimination of encroachments.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of proactive and timely measures for addressing incidents such as uncovered manholes, cylinder blasts, and dog bite cases. He also reviewed the progress on revenue recovery, specifically in the areas of Mutation, Stamp Duty, Agricultural Income Tax, and Water Rates. A strategy to recover last year's arrears was discussed.

During the briefing, it was revealed that scanning of 134 out of 142 Mouzas in Lahore has been completed, with 8 officially notified.

In terms of price control, 31,000 complaints have been received via the Price App, out of which 21,000 have been resolved.

Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood stressed the need for strict action against violations and directed Deputy Commissioners to personally visit schools, colleges, and markets to oversee restoration and renovation efforts. Stronger actions were also called for preparing lists of crop residue burners to curb environmental hazards.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners Syed Musa Raza (Lahore), Muhammad Taslim Rao (Nankana Sahib), Captain (R) Muhammad Aurangzeb (Kasur), Shahid Imran (Sheikhupura), and additional commissioners and officers from various divisions.

