Commissioner reviews sanitation condition of health facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday reviewed the sanitation conditions of health facilities in the three districts including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan.

While chairing a meeting, he discussed the repairing of playgrounds and green belts and steps taken for sanitation in hospitals, rural health centers, and basic health centers.

The video link meeting was attended by the administrative officers of the three districts. The meeting was informed that 38 sports grounds and 56 km long green belts across the division were identified for repair and improvement which have been fully restored after construction.

The meeting was further informed that 15 hospitals, 41 rural health centers, and 282 Primary health centers have been identified for sanitation work in the division. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that no negligence will be tolerated in the public welfare works. He further said that measures should be taken for the proper supply of facilities and also provide relief to the people so that the people do not face any difficulty.