Commissioner Reviews Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:50 PM

Commissioner Ifitkhar Ali Sahu visited Doulat gate and Gulgasht imambargahs to check security arrangements here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Commissioner Ifitkhar Ali Sahu visited Doulat gate and Gulgasht imambargahs to check security arrangements here on Thursday.

He termed security measures satisfactory. He was informed that all congregations and processions were being concluded as per devised time schedule.

He lauded cooperation of peace committee's members and license holders of the processions.

CPO declared red-alert on 9th and 10th Moharram. He directed police officials to wear bullet proof helmet and jacket while making security as foolproof.

