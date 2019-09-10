Commissioner reviews security arrangements

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Sahu inspected control room set up in Deputy Commissioner Office to monitor security arrangements for Youm-e-Ashur here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak briefed the Commissioner about the arrangements. He informed that live monitoring of majalis and processions was being done with the help of cameras.

He said that Peace Committee and other citizens extended exemplary cooperation in the promotion of tolerance and peace across the district, adding that security was put on high alert.

The Commissioner reviewed processions of Mumtazad, Shah Gardez and Haram Gate.

Similarly, parliamentary secretary on information Nadeem Qureshi also visited the Control Room and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.