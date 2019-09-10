UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Reviews Security Arrangements

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner reviews security arrangements

MULTAN, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Sahu inspected control room set up in Deputy Commissioner Office to monitor security arrangements for Youm-e-Ashur here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak briefed the Commissioner about the arrangements. He informed that live monitoring of majalis and processions was being done with the help of cameras.

He said that Peace Committee and other citizens extended exemplary cooperation in the promotion of tolerance and peace across the district, adding that security was put on high alert.

The Commissioner reviewed processions of Mumtazad, Shah Gardez and Haram Gate.

Similarly, parliamentary secretary on information Nadeem Qureshi also visited the Control Room and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

Related Topics

Multan Alert

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministry receives Norwegian Ambassador&#03 ..

2 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Estonian President says her country and ..

2 hours ago

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi attends Moscow International Book Fa ..

3 hours ago

Kuwait oil price rises to US$61.45 pb

3 hours ago

ADX, FAB to provide dividend distribution through ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.