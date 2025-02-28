Commissioner Reviews Security Arrangements At FIEDMC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan visited the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development Management Company (FIEDMC) offices on Friday and reviewed the security arrangements.
She inspected installation of barbed wire on the boundary wall and took a briefing from the FIEDMC administration. She ordered for ensuring foolproof security at FIEDMC. She also visited the Social Security Hospital.
Separately, City Police Officer (CPO) Bilal Omar chaired a meeting at FIEDMC police station and reviewed security arrangements for Chinese workers.
SSP Special Protection Unit Naeem Aziz Sindhu, SP Madina Town Division Saad Arshad and DSP Nishatabad Umar Draz were also present.
The CPO directed the officers concerned to monitor CCTV cameras installed for Chinese security and ensure implementation of all SOPs (standard operating procedure) in this regard. He also directed for use of bullet-proof vehicles for movement of Chinese nationals. He directed the SP Madina Town division to check the duty of officials deployed on security duty daily. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
