Commissioner reviews security arrangements for Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Divisional administration in-collaboration with law enforcement agencies tightened security arrangements for peaceful observance in Muharram-ul-Haram.

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood, on Tuesday, visited Khanewal to review security arrangements. Chairing a meeting, he stated that the administration enjoyed support of social, political and religious persons to maintain and promote peaceful environment.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi briefed the Commissioner about overall security arrangements in district Khanewal. The deputy commissioner maintained that a control room had been established.

As many as 216 live cameras have been installed and linked with the control room for monitoring of procession routes and majalis (gatherings). A total of 21 processions and 119 Majalis were being arranged in the district, he hinted.

The departments were alert completely. Ranger was also assisting police. Strict monitoring of social media was also being carried out to discourage hatred material.

The Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

On the occasion, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem and other officials were also present.