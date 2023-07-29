Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Security Arrangements For 10th Muharram Procession

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Commissioner reviews security arrangements for 10th Muharram procession

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Saturday paid a visit to the procession routes and control room to oversee the security arrangements in place for the 10th Muharram.

During their visit, the District Police Officer (DPO) of Abbottabad, Umar Tafail, briefed Commissioner Aamir Sultan Tarin and D.I.G. Tahir Ayub Khan about the comprehensive security measures implemented to ensure a peaceful and orderly procession.

The efforts of the Deputy Commissioner and DPO Abbottabad were highly appreciated for their diligent services in organizing the Muharram-ul-Haram procession in a peaceful manner.

In continuation of their inspection, Commissioner Aamir Sultan Tarin, and DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan also visited the central procession site in Abbottabad to assess the situation firsthand.

Additional SP Arif Javed joined DPO Umar Tafail in providing a comprehensive briefing on the security arrangements and other administrative matters related to the procession.

In the latter part of their visit, the Commissioner and DIG Hazara visited the CCTV control room established at the DC office. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal gave an in-depth presentation on the technical supervision and surveillance aspects.

Both expressed their gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner and DPO for their dedicated efforts in orchestrating the peaceful conclusion and impeccably organized processions across the major districts of the Hafizabad region.

