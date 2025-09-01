Commissioner reviews security arrangements for Rabi-ul- Awal

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan with Regional Police Officer Shahzad Asif Khan on Monday

presided over a meeting to discuss security arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal.

According to the Commissioner office spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa

Amir, DPO Khushab Amara Sherazi and representatives from other departments

were also present.

The participating scholars and community leaders assured their full cooperation in promoting

peace and unity.

"The administration is working closely with community members to ensure peaceful

environment", the commissioner added.