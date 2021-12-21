Commissioner reviews security arrangements of Christmas

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar has directed the police and other security organizations to make special arrangements to provide foolproof security around the churches so that the Christian community could celebrate Christmas in a peaceful environment

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar has directed the police and other security organizations to make special arrangements to provide foolproof security around the churches so that the Christian community could celebrate Christmas in a peaceful environment.

Chairing a meeting attended by representatives of police, local government, district administration etc.

held at his office on Tuesday, he said that efforts would be made to ensure areas around churches and neighbourhoods, where the Christian community resides in big numbers, were kept clean and street lights remained in working condition.

He also directed the traffic police to make arrangements to keep these areas clearof encroachments so that traffic could ply smoothly, traffic jams did not occur and community members could move around freely and easily.