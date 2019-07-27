Commissioner reviews security arrangements of Chinese Camp Malakandi Manshera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSHERA, Mar 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ul islam Saturday visited CPEC campsite Malakandi Mansehra and reviewed security arrangments.

According to the details, During the visit, Commissioner Hazara met with Chinese workers and military officers deputed at the campsites for security .

He was also briefed by Chinese officials about progress of the project and security issues.

He also directed concerned to further improve security arrangements both camps and worksites besides conduct search operations alongside the project and camps.

Chinese officials expressed their satisfaction over the security of their camps being provided by the Manshera police.