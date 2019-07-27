UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Reviews Security Arrangements Of Chinese Camp Malakandi Manshera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 11:40 AM

Commissioner reviews security arrangements of Chinese Camp Malakandi Manshera

MANSHERA, Mar 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ul islam Saturday visited CPEC campsite Malakandi Mansehra and reviewed security arrangments.

According to the details, During the visit, Commissioner Hazara met with Chinese workers and military officers deputed at the campsites for security .

He was also briefed by Chinese officials about progress of the project and security issues.

He also directed concerned to further improve security arrangements both camps and worksites besides conduct search operations alongside the project and camps.

Chinese officials expressed their satisfaction over the security of their camps being provided by the Manshera police.

Related Topics

Police China Visit CPEC Mansehra Progress

Recent Stories

Ivanka Trump offers support to Pakistan for women ..

8 minutes ago

Eye witness in Mureed Abbas murder case passes awa ..

18 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s adviser Irfan Siddiqui arrested

53 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 July 2019

1 hour ago

Qureshi welcomes emphasis on Pakistan, Malaysia, T ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.