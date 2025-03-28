Commissioner reviews security, general arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr celebration

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Malakand Division, Abid Wazir on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr, following directives from the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting, held via video link, was attended by all Deputy Commissioners of the division, senior officials from the Regional Transport Authority, WSS Swat, health and rescue departments, municipal administration, and police representatives.

Key discussions focused on ensuring law and order, security arrangements at mosques and Eidgahs, traffic management, and maintaining cleanliness, especially in tourist destinations.

Commissioner Abid Wazir instructed Deputy Commissioners to strictly enforce Section 144 on "Chand Raat" to prevent aerial firing, one-wheeling, and unsafe swimming in rivers.

To manage the expected influx of tourists, authorities have been directed to enhance facilities at popular tourist spots. Additionally, all leaves for emergency response teams and municipal staff have been canceled to ensure smooth operations during Eid.

The Commissioner also emphasized the need for a comprehensive traffic plan to prevent congestion in busy areas.

He directed officials to maintain cleanliness in markets, parks, and hospitals and to establish District Control Rooms for public assistance.

Authorities have assured full compliance with these directives to ensure a safe and hassle-free Eid-ul-Fitr celebration across Malakand Division.