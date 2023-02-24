UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Services Available At SDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Mohammad Zubair Friday visited Service Delivery Centre (SDC) at Deputy Commissioner's Office and reviewed services available at various counters.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad, and other officers of the district administration were also present on the occasion. The Divisional Commissioner was given a detailed briefing regarding the performance of district administration.

The Commissioner also visited the old record room at Tehsil Building and inspected the ongoing beautification work on it.

During the visit to SDC, the Deputy Commissioner briefed him about the services available to the people.

He also met applicants and after collecting firsthand information from the visitors about their problems, directed the staff for their immediate redressal.

Commissioner Peshawar directed the officers and staff of the district administration to perform their duties with honesty and provide maximum relief to the people by disposing of their work.

