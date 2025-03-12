Commissioner Reviews Sites For New Public Welfare Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Dera, Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak on Wednesday visited the District Headquarters Hospital and Ratta Kalachi Sports Complex to review the sites of new public welfare projects being initiated by the provincial government.
The commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman, ADC Finance and Development Farhan Khan, and Assistant Commissioner Development Sajjad Baloch.
He was briefed on the locations of various upcoming projects, including the Cath Lab.
The commissioner directed that the pace of work on the Cath Lab and other health-related projects be expedited to ensure timely completion.
Later, the commissioner and his team also visited the Ratta Kalachi Sports Complex where they inspected the construction of various sports halls and the development of hockey, football, cricket, and badminton grounds.
The commissioner instructed the officials concerned to complete these projects before the upcoming 'Dera Jats' event.
Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman also briefed the commissioner on the progress of the sports facility.
