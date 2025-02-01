Commissioner Reviews Situation Of Cotton Crop In Bahawalpur Division
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Monitoring Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Musarat Jabeen.
Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that all resources should be utilized to make farmers economically prosperous and self-sufficient, in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab. The Agriculture Department's field teams should ensure guidance and assistance for better crop cultivation by visiting farmers on-site. She emphasized that strong measures should be taken to ensure the supply of fertilizers at fixed prices, and high-quality fertilizers must be made available to farmers.
The commissioner directed that strict legal action should be taken against those involved in the trade of fake fertilizers and substandard agricultural chemicals. She also mentioned that relevant organizations should play an active role in ensuring the government targets for cotton cultivation are met.
Furthermore, she said that the Irrigation Department and the Agriculture Department should work together to ensure water reaches the tail end so that the wheat crop and yield can be improved.
Agriculture Director Jameel Ghori briefed that this year, 150,000 acres are being cultivated with early cotton in the Bahawalpur division, and the Agriculture Department's field teams are providing guidance and assistance directly at the farmers' doorsteps. He noted that by planting early cotton from February 15 to March 31, yields of over 50 maunds per acre can be achieved. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhon, and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Pervaiz, along with officials from the Agriculture Department and representatives of the farmers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mass wedding ceremony on 4th6 minutes ago
-
Four drug peddlers held6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews situation of cotton crop in Bahawalpur division6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits charity institutions6 minutes ago
-
DC opens anti-polio drive6 minutes ago
-
ADC Revenue listens to people’s problems6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 16200 stake money16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 accused over renting rules violations16 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Day to observe at Aror University Sukkur16 minutes ago
-
PHA chairman reviews progress on Lungs of Lahore project16 minutes ago
-
WOW Festival Pakistan commences16 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 27 kg drugs in 4 operations26 minutes ago