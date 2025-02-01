Commissioner reviews situation of cotton crop in Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Monitoring Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Musarat Jabeen.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that all resources should be utilized to make farmers economically prosperous and self-sufficient, in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab. The Agriculture Department's field teams should ensure guidance and assistance for better crop cultivation by visiting farmers on-site. She emphasized that strong measures should be taken to ensure the supply of fertilizers at fixed prices, and high-quality fertilizers must be made available to farmers.

The commissioner directed that strict legal action should be taken against those involved in the trade of fake fertilizers and substandard agricultural chemicals. She also mentioned that relevant organizations should play an active role in ensuring the government targets for cotton cultivation are met.

Furthermore, she said that the Irrigation Department and the Agriculture Department should work together to ensure water reaches the tail end so that the wheat crop and yield can be improved.

Agriculture Director Jameel Ghori briefed that this year, 150,000 acres are being cultivated with early cotton in the Bahawalpur division, and the Agriculture Department's field teams are providing guidance and assistance directly at the farmers' doorsteps. He noted that by planting early cotton from February 15 to March 31, yields of over 50 maunds per acre can be achieved. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhon, and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Pervaiz, along with officials from the Agriculture Department and representatives of the farmers attended the meeting.