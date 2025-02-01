Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Situation Of Cotton Crop In Bahawalpur Division

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner reviews situation of cotton crop in Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Monitoring Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Musarat Jabeen.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that all resources should be utilized to make farmers economically prosperous and self-sufficient, in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab. The Agriculture Department's field teams should ensure guidance and assistance for better crop cultivation by visiting farmers on-site. She emphasized that strong measures should be taken to ensure the supply of fertilizers at fixed prices, and high-quality fertilizers must be made available to farmers.

The commissioner directed that strict legal action should be taken against those involved in the trade of fake fertilizers and substandard agricultural chemicals. She also mentioned that relevant organizations should play an active role in ensuring the government targets for cotton cultivation are met.

Furthermore, she said that the Irrigation Department and the Agriculture Department should work together to ensure water reaches the tail end so that the wheat crop and yield can be improved.

Agriculture Director Jameel Ghori briefed that this year, 150,000 acres are being cultivated with early cotton in the Bahawalpur division, and the Agriculture Department's field teams are providing guidance and assistance directly at the farmers' doorsteps. He noted that by planting early cotton from February 15 to March 31, yields of over 50 maunds per acre can be achieved. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhon, and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Pervaiz, along with officials from the Agriculture Department and representatives of the farmers attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

2 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

2 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

2 hours ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

2 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

3 hours ago
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

3 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

3 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

3 hours ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan