Commissioner Reviews Steps Regarding Anti-dengue Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 05:38 PM

Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Sahu has directed the Health Department to play its role in making the anti-dengue drive effective

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Sahu has directed the Health Department to play its role in making the anti-dengue drive effective.

While presiding over a meeting on the anti-dengue drive in Multan division here on Saturday, he directed the officials to submit a report regarding dengue vaccine and stock of medicines within next two days.

He directed the deputy commissioners to conduct meetings about anti-dengue drive at district and tehsil levels.

He warned drug inspectors to improve thier performance and ordered for monitoring the quality and prices of medicines. He ordered for preparing history of dengue patients and upload it to their systems.

Chief Executive Officer Health, Medical Superintendents of Shahbaz Sharif Hospital and Children's Hospital also attended the meeting.

