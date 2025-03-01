Commissioner Reviews 'Suthra Punjab' Campaign In Bhakkar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jehanzab Awan was briefed on progress of 'Suthra Punjab' cleanliness initiative in Bhakkar’s tehsils Mankera and Darya Khan on Saturday.
The briefing session was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, Additional Commissioner Coordination Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti and Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Shahid Imran.
Officials informed the commissioner that Darya Khan consisted of 17 urban wards and 14 rural union councils, where 152 tonnes of waste was collected daily. Two dumping sites had been established at Chak No. 2 Dhulewala and Chak No.12 TDA. A total of nine sanitary supervisors, 68 drivers, 186 sanitary workers, and seven helpers were engaged in the cleanliness operations, with the support of 68 different types of machinery. The tehsil has been provided with 33 large and seven small containers, along with 48 handcarts and 114 skips placed at various locations. Additionally, five major roads were being mechanically swept daily. Over the past month, 3,866 tonnes of waste had been collected and shifted to dumping sites, the commissioner was informed.
Regarding Mankera, which is the largest tehsil in Punjab in terms of area, the commissioner was informed that it comprised eight urban wards and 12 rural union councils, with 160 tonnes of waste collected daily.
The contractor had employed 11 sanitary supervisors, 49 drivers, 146 sanitary workers, and three helpers for the operations, while daily mechanical sweeping was also being carried out on three major roads.
Commissioner Jehanzab Awan said that cleanliness operations should not only focus on main roads, markets, and entry-exit points but also extend to streets and neighbourhoods. He stressed the need for effective monitoring of all vehicles involved in the operations and directed the deputy commissioner to establish a strong oversight mechanism. Additionally, complaints related to cleanliness should be addressed on priority basis. He also assigned the responsibility of monitoring rural areas under the 'Suthra Punjab' campaign to union council secretaries.
He also directed the SWMC CEO to ensure that all 18 tehsils have adequate manpower and machinery for efficient waste management. The commissioner reiterated that only through collective efforts, the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif about a cleaner Punjab could be successfully implemented.
The meeting was also attended by assistant commissioners of both tehsils, operation managers, deputy director of Local Government Bhakkar, and other officials.
