Commissioner reviews Suthra Punjab cleanliness campaign, directs swift action against encroachments

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 11:33 PM
Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid-bin-Maqsood carried out a comprehensive review of the “Suthra Punjab” cleanliness and encroachment operations,
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid-bin-Maqsood carried out a comprehensive review of the “Suthra Punjab” cleanliness and encroachment operations, visiting various locations along the main roads and interior areas from Lahore to Sheikhupura.
He was accompanied by CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din and DC Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth.
During the visit, the Commissioner inspected critical locations, including Windala Road in Shahdara and Phool Mandi Chowk in Saggian, where he instructed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) to expedite the completion of Windala Road construction.
The Commissioner also visited several areas in Tehsil Mureedke and Tehsil Ferozewala, Sheikhupura, including Main GT Road, Mureedke’s inner city, islam Pura village, Bhittianwala, and Windala. He reviewed the ongoing drainage cleaning operations by LWMC in Mureedke, speaking with shopkeepers, residents, and local citizens to gather feedback on cleanliness improvements.
He directed the AC to take strict action against encroachments, particularly along Mureedke Sub-Main Road, emphasizing no tolerance for violations.
Following the field visit, the Commissioner chaired a meeting at the Municipal Committee Ferozewala office to assess cleanliness efforts based on the micro-plan. He reiterated the Punjab government’s “Zero Tolerance” policy for cleanliness under the “Suthra Punjab” initiative, stressing that there would be no compromises on standards. Aligning with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, he emphasized the need for high cleanliness standards not only in urban areas but also in villages. The Commissioner further instructed LWMC to take action against under-performing contractors.
