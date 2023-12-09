Commissioner reviews traffic flow, underpass beautification

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Punjab Secretary Housing Sajid Zafar Dall, to discuss measures to improve traffic flow in the provincial capital

Lahore Commissioner said that traffic designs for U-turns have been finalised to enhance traffic flow at key intersections. Work has commenced for U-turns at six important intersections in the city, including Gajjumatta Chowk, Nishtar Colony Chowk, Qadir Tobash Chowk, EME Chowk, Joray Pull Chowk, and Molvi Abdul Haq (Khokhar Chowk).

Briefings on approved/ optional designs for Barkat Market Chowk and Garhi Shahu Chowk were provided by Nespak. Commissioner Lahore emphasised the need for continued efforts to alleviate traffic disruptions caused by violations, and key points in the city were briefed by commissioner's office, development officers, TEPA, Nespak, and Lahore Development Authority.

Meanwhile, the commissioner, during a meeting at his office, reviewed the progress of beautification work on Canal Road underpasses.

Instructions were issued to expedite the beautification of underpasses.

Commissioner Lahore directed the completion of decoration and beautification of Jail Road Underpass within the next 48 hours.

TEPA Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain assured that work on all underpasses would be completed in the next two weeks. Commissioner Lahore emphasized that civil work on underpasses should be conducted from 10pm to 6am to avoid traffic disruptions. Randhawa ordered to complete the beautification of nine underpasses on both sides of Canal Road in the first phase, from Thokar Niaz Baig to Dharampura. The deadline for underpasses' civil work completion is near, and lighting work should also be completed promptly. Commissioner Lahore mentioned that underpasses' decoration follows a theme with details highlighting notable achievements of personalities associated with each underpass.