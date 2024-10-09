Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Traffic Management, Anti-encroachment Measures

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Commissioner reviews traffic management, anti-encroachment measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood made an unannounced visit to key areas of the city, including Delhi Gate, Milad Chowk, Kashmiri Gate, and Masti Gate, to evaluate traffic management and encroachment control measures.

During his inspection, he assessed the performance of traffic camps and confirmed the attendance of deployed personnel.

The commissioner inquired about the duties of personnel at the camps and expressed dissatisfaction with some staff members for not having the required app installed. He instructed that it is essential for the staff in charge to download the app and be proficient in its use. Additionally, he emphasized that all assigned tasks must be completed before shift changes.

While on-site, he personally reviewed the traffic flow and identified causes of congestion in the camp areas. He stated that 14 pilot project camps have been established in Lahore to address traffic disruptions and eliminate encroachments. To enhance the effectiveness of these pilot camps, he emphasized the need for strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs). He also recommended that the operating hours of the camps be scheduled in accordance with peak traffic times as identified by the traffic police.

The commissioner said that the administration are striving to improve traffic management in Lahore and ensure a smoother flow of vehicles throughout the city.

