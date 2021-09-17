Commissioner reviews traffic matters, orders to solve problems soon for betterment of traffic

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division and Chairman Secretary Regional Transport Authority Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch on Thursday chaired a high level meeting for resolving traffic problems in Quetta city, replacement of old local buses, computerization of rickshaws and relocation of bus terminals.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta, SSP Traffic Police Quetta, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Quetta Division, Metropolitan Corporation and Excise and Taxation officers were present in the meeting.

The meeting decided that old buses would be converted into small minibuses / coasters. In addition, the system of all rickshaws will be computerized and special stickers will be issued while old rickshaws would be replaced soon and run in two shits in specific colours.

It was also decided that all the illegal bus terminals in the city would be shifted to Hazarganji while action would be taken against all the illegal transport offices / terminals at Jabal Noor Adha and Airport Road to be sealed them.

in this regard, drop-off will be allowed. Heavy traffic can enter the city after 11 pm while entry of heavy traffic is prohibited during the day, said in the meeting.

On this occasion, Commissioner Quetta Division directed the Metropolitan Corporation that funds would be released to repair traffic signals and other necessary in order to solve traffic issues soon.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to improve the traffic system in Quetta city.

The Commissioner also instructed Secretary RTA Quetta to take action against illegal rickshaws in the city on daily basis while old rickshaws should be stopped soon.

He said it should be considered to replace it in two shifts as soon as possible and also to take immediate action against the illegal terminals in the city adding all the concerned authorities should take possible steps to address traffic problem so that people would not face difficulties during traveling in the city.

He said that the traffic of Quetta city would be regulated as per modern requirements.