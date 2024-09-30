Commissioner Reviews Traffic Situation, Encroachments, Air Quality
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood, during a meeting at his office on Monday, thoroughly assessed the current situation regarding traffic congestion, encroachments, and air quality data in the city.
During the meeting, he discussed various factors contributing to traffic delays and the impact of encroachments on road safety and accessibility. It was reported that pilot projects have been launched at 13 locations in the city, including Data Darbar, urdu Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi, Ramgarh, Abid Market, Chuburji, Railway Station, Kotwali, Nawan Kot, Green Town, Kahna Bazaar, and Bhata Chowk.
The commissioner stated that personnel at these camps would work according to specified schedules. He instructed the Lepark company to conduct a survey for parking solutions near the camp areas and propose alternative parking options. Traffic police officers will be present at each camp as per the designated schedule.
These personnel are tasked with addressing traffic disruptions and removing encroachments from roads and intersections. The Environmental Department will monitor air quality at various times in these locations. The camps are part of a pilot project aimed at analyzing air quality data to develop a long-term strategy.
A training session has been conducted for the officers assigned to the pilot camps to ensure they understand their responsibilities. The commissioner emphasized that the camps would be regularly checked by relevant Assistant Commissioners and officials, and the performance of the personnel would be monitored through unannounced inspections.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Hamid Malhi, MCL CO Shahid Khatia, Lepark CEO Naveed-ul-Islam, representatives from the Traffic Police, Punjab Safe City Authority, and the CM Roadmap Team.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New wheat varieties imperative to increase productivity amid climate change: Dr Sajid2 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman Gilani for revival of cotton to strengthen economy2 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects nine meters2 minutes ago
-
Soil, water testing lab opens in Attock2 minutes ago
-
PPSC conducts exams for over 45,000 candidates for 1,537 posts12 minutes ago
-
Three-member bike thief gang arrested12 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman felicitates MCCI newly-elected president22 minutes ago
-
To promote health and cleanliness WASH programe is important for district Battagram: Asif Ali22 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM due in Islamabad on Wednesday for 3-day visit22 minutes ago
-
PHC reshuffles 165 KP Judges22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi stresses women empowerment, police recruitment in KP22 minutes ago
-
Rabi Kisan Mela to begin at UAF on Oct 122 minutes ago