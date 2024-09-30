Commissioner reviews traffic situation, encroachments, air quality

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood, during a meeting at his office on Monday, thoroughly assessed the current situation regarding traffic congestion, encroachments, and air quality data in the city.

During the meeting, he discussed various factors contributing to traffic delays and the impact of encroachments on road safety and accessibility. It was reported that pilot projects have been launched at 13 locations in the city, including Data Darbar, urdu Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi, Ramgarh, Abid Market, Chuburji, Railway Station, Kotwali, Nawan Kot, Green Town, Kahna Bazaar, and Bhata Chowk.

The commissioner stated that personnel at these camps would work according to specified schedules. He instructed the Lepark company to conduct a survey for parking solutions near the camp areas and propose alternative parking options. Traffic police officers will be present at each camp as per the designated schedule.

These personnel are tasked with addressing traffic disruptions and removing encroachments from roads and intersections. The Environmental Department will monitor air quality at various times in these locations. The camps are part of a pilot project aimed at analyzing air quality data to develop a long-term strategy.

A training session has been conducted for the officers assigned to the pilot camps to ensure they understand their responsibilities. The commissioner emphasized that the camps would be regularly checked by relevant Assistant Commissioners and officials, and the performance of the personnel would be monitored through unannounced inspections.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Hamid Malhi, MCL CO Shahid Khatia, Lepark CEO Naveed-ul-Islam, representatives from the Traffic Police, Punjab Safe City Authority, and the CM Roadmap Team.